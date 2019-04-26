Shaken and stirred

Four years ago, on April 25, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake destroyed over half a million homes, killed nearly 9,000 people and injured 22,000 in Nepal.

Recent conversations with 35-year-old Samjhana B K and 66-year-old Binda Adhikari from two wards in Nepal’s Gorkha district that is close to the epicentre of the 2015 earthquake, made me realise that four years on, people are still shaking from its impact. On April 25, 2015, around noon, Samjhana and her three children were at home when the ground began to shake. “We ran out when our house started collapsing,” she said. ...