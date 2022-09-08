Shared resources: Kushiyara pact to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties

The Kushiyara river water agreement between India and Bangladesh assumes significance as it has come about despite any headway in resolving the impasse over the politically more consequential Teesta water dispute. Also, this is the first major water sharing accord between the two friendly neighbours since the Ganga water treaty in 1996, though they have managed to settle several other outstanding issues, including the contentious border disputes. The Kushiyara accord would, per se, benefit only the southern areas of Assam in India and the Sylhet region in Bangladesh. But the dialogue on the management of waters of the transboundary rivers that has ensued from this accord has far-reaching upshots. The India-Bangladesh joint river commission, which met in New Delhi last month after 12 years, agreed on several vital initiatives, including strengthening mutual cooperation in combating pollution of common rivers, regular sharing of water-stock data, and the extension of the Ganga treaty beyond its expiry date of 2026.

