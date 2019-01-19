Shekhar Gupta: A Shiv ji ki baraat without a groom

Here is a famous story from the rich folklore of The Indian Express — where I worked for 25 years in two spells. One eminent friend asked the late Ramnath Goenka why he wasn’t giving his editor an extension of contract. “He is such a saint, I can’t believe you don’t want him for longer,” complained the eminent friend. “Bhai, he is Saint George Verghese, I agree.

But my Indian Express is Shiv ji ki baraat. It is too much for a saint to handle,” said the patriarch. Now, Shiv ji ki baraat is a millennia-old metaphor for a riotously merry mob of ...