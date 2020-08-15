Shekhar Gupta: America first

The excitement Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate has caused in India is understandable. She is half-Indian.

Also, half-Jamaican and now a full American, but never mind. The big question is, because of her Indian origin, will she favour her ‘mother’ country, or be hostile to it to prove she is more American than Americans? This week, we are arguing why this is such a vacuous and nonsensical debate. Whenever somebody with such a globalised genetic mix becomes famous, we Indians are quick to pronounce that the better half of her came from us, ...