Shekhar Gupta: Discovery of Pakistan

HOW do we define a “national security state”? Check out for ideas from the one living next door to us: Pakistan. Everything about Pakistan is built around the idea of national security, or insecurity.

That is why its army has such a permanently privileged position in its power structure, and its intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has more institutional autonomy than any in the history of a nuclear weapons power. How do you delude your people, 210 million or so, permanently into paying for this folly? By finding a demon ugly and dangerous enough ...