Shekhar Gupta: Do Indian Muslims matter?

The perennial regret of the BJP had always been that Muslims punch way above their deserved political weight in India.

It was stated most pithily, in the conversations by Balbir Punj, BJP leader, key intellectual voice, and my former colleague in the Express Group: “Muslims,” he said, “have a veto on who will rule India and who won’t.” The conversation happened just after Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s second NDA government had been defeated in the Lok Sabha by a solitary vote in 1999 as all “secular” parties came together against it. Not long ...