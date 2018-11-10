Shekhar Gupta: Kanwarias vs halloweeners

Five years ago, in a National Interest headlined “Them Versus Them”, I had traced a unique new faultline within India’s dominant elites for public debate: The governing classes versus the ruling classes.

The governing elites are the politicians and bureaucrats, judiciary, conventional intelligentsia and journalists, police and armed forces brass. The ruling elites are the economically arrived Indians outside the formal establishment: The corporates, new professionals, especially from IT and banking/finance, and offspring of earlier generations of governing elites, and ...