Shekhar Gupta: Narendra Modi's 'useful idiots'

Nobody knows who invented the description “useful idiots” although Lenin is widely credited with having used it for liberal non-Communists who became his benign spokesmen. American author William Safire said he found no evidence of this Lenin link.

It has endured pretty much as any convenient smart line attributed to Confucius, Kautilya or Sun Tzu. In India, for two decades, intellectual backers of the Hindutva campaign have used this for Left-leaning, liberal, urban intellectuals. The ongoing project to rename them Urban Naxals has, however, met with limited success yet as the ...