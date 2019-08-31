Shekhar Gupta: Our do unto others politics

It’s been an unlikely couple of weeks when, even in the season of Kashmir, Narendra Modi and Imran Khan have yielded space to three mere initialisms: CBI, ED, I-T.

That is because we have seen a flurry of the high and mighty raided, charge sheeted, questioned (The Indian media somehow prefers the more sadistic “grilled”) and marched in and out of court. Nothing that happens even in Kashmir right now, or another rant from Imran, or a friendly slap on Donald Trump’s wrist by Narendra Modi, can beat the images of middle-aged CBI officers hitching ...