Unsavoury implication of GDP numbers: Slowdown has not bottomed out

The flawed idea of eugenics
Business Standard

Shekhar Gupta: Root of a riot

Delhi riots are an urgent reminder to reflect on the root cause of the CAA-NRC poison toxifying India. Unfortunately, it comes from a malevolent creeper bush planted by the Supreme Court

Shekhar Gupta 

Shekhar Gupta

Is it the right time to discuss the root causes of a problem at the precise moment Delhi is burning because of it? And when the death toll has already crossed 40, making it the highest ever in a Hindu-Muslim riot in the city’s post-Partition history? This, in India’s most protected city, in an arc between 6 and 10 km of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the glory of the republic sits, flanked by South and North Blocks housing the entire and humongously formidable homeland and military security machinery built to protect it, and its people? Can’t you leave it for later, ...

First Published: Sat, February 29 2020. 00:36 IST

