Shekhar Gupta: Root of a riot

Is it the right time to discuss the root causes of a problem at the precise moment Delhi is burning because of it? And when the death toll has already crossed 40, making it the highest ever in a Hindu-Muslim riot in the city’s post-Partition history? This, in India’s most protected city, in an arc between 6 and 10 km of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the glory of the republic sits, flanked by South and North Blocks housing the entire and humongously formidable homeland and military security machinery built to protect it, and its people? Can’t you leave it for later, ...