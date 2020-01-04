Shekhar Gupta: Start-up of the decade

This has been a decade of start-ups. Hundreds of new ones have emerged and more than a dozen have achieved “Unicorn” status (valuation at more than a billion dollars) in quick time. Our vantage point, however, is political.

So, in our book, the political start-up of the decade was Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Here are the many reasons why. First, with established political parties and caste-ethnic-ideological forces with ossified vote banks and entrenched dynasties, the entry barriers for newcomers in our politics are the steepest. That’s why ...