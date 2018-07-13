Shekhar Gupta: Still marching in the past

Everybody is entitled to make a few genuine mistakes. That defence, however, is not available for deliberate inaction. A missed opportunity is an indefensible and unwise blunder.

As is the Modi government’s missing out the opportunity to institute fundamental reform in the Indian military and defence structure. A full-term government with a full majority after 30 years, with a strong leader and a military-friendly image, had a rare opportunity for reform, desperately needed but delayed for decades. There is no point blaming previous governments. They all lacked majorities, time, ...