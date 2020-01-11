Shekhar Gupta: Stooping to lose

Competitive sport follows the system of leagues — upper, middle, lower, senior and junior and so on. A contestant’s stature determines the league in which she plays. One who stoops down to play at a much lower level, or fight with the “bachchas” (juniors), diminishes her/his own stature.

We are applying this test to our politics, specifically to the way the BJP government is handling student protests. A simpler way of understanding this is how our great old wrestler-actor Dara Singh handled any new challenger. He asked him to fight his brother Randhawa ...