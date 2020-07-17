Shekhar Gupta: Strategic wake-up call

Let’s first list all the things that have gone right for the Narendra Modi government on strategic and foreign policy. The relationship with the US is on top of that list. As the Chinese turned nasty, the US is the only country in the world that spoke out loudly and unqualifiedly for India. Also, at this juncture, it did so in a purely non-transactional manner.

That hasn’t happened often in Indian strategic history. Not since the end of the Cold War more than three decades ago. It isn’t even just the shared dislike of China. Beginning with Uri, the surgical ...