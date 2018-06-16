Shekhar Gupta: The flawed UN report will take lives

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s report on Kashmir is so fatally flawed that it was dead on arrival. Debating its accuracy, fairness, methodology or motive is a waste of time. Its fatal flaw is political.

It is one thing to let NGO-type activists take over the world’s premier human rights body, but quite another to exercise no political oversight. At one level, it tells you how incompetently the UN is being run. On another, it shows the damage you can do to those you have set out to defend. Does this report embarrass or shame India or Pakistan? Not in ...