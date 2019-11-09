Shekhar Gupta: Think Nanak, not Imran

Imran Khan isn’t the brightest being you’ve met, except when playing cricket. Yet, even by his standards, his offer to make the visit to Kartarpur Sahib visa-free for only the Sikhs from India was curious. How would he, to begin with, define a Sikh? Sikhism is neither doctrinaire, nor exclusive.

Anyone from any faith is welcome in a gurudwara. You just need to follow a couple of simple rules: A covered head, bare feet. Then, you can pray, the priest will treat you and get you the blessings from the holy book like any other devotee, and the “sangat” (community) will ...