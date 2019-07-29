Shielding the govt: The use and abuse of intellectual storm troopers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given two great enemies to the Indian people, one external and the other internal. Pakistan is the external enemy.

And the internal enemy comprises minorities and the intellectual critics of the government. When 49 public figures wrote to the prime minister, drawing his attention to mob-lynching and to ‘weaponising’ religious slogans like “Jai Shri Ram, neither the prime minister nor the government chose to respond. The response instead came from 62 public figures, some direct beneficiaries of the Modi government’s largesse, ...