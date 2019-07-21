Shift gears... now

All revolutions are not political. Some are mechanical. The steam engine fundamentally changed human lives then automobiles began to replace horses.

Now electric vehicles (EVs) are revolutionising global mobility but most people remain skeptical. Last year 5.6 million EVs were sold globally, of which half were sold in China. Actually the EVs recorded concerned cars and China is actually using many more electric two-wheelers. EVs are also becoming very important in USA, Europe, Japan and other countries so every auto major in cars, bikes and other vehicles is investing heavily into ...