Shikoh Zaidi's Red Revolution

A couple of years ago, I visited the Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, branch of the Shiv Nadar Foundation-run VidyaGyan School for underprivileged meritorious students.

Spending as much as ~21 lakh per student over seven years, the two branches of VidyaGyan (the other one is in Sitapur, UP) provide world-class educational inputs in the hope that their students will develop into social doers with strong rural roots. While the campus was impressive and students even more so, I wondered whether transplanting children from households with incomes of less than ~1 lakh (a prerequisite for admission) ...