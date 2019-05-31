Shock to impress

Time was when you couldn’t walk through the India Art Fair without stumbling across Ravinder Reddy’s sculptures, but his works have been noticeably fewer in the public eye of late.

Not that the appetite for his robust sculptures is any less — Reddy’s works command both value and the market — so perhaps one can speculate that the artist has taken time off to return with a fresh collection. Since collectors are mostly loath to place his works in auctions — even succeeding generations seem to connect well with the artist — it accounts for fewer Reddys ...