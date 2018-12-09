Should the central bank be board-managed?

The US Federal Reserve periodically holds “open” board meetings. Typically, it begins at 10 am at the Marriner S. Eccles Building on 20th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW, in Washington DC.

The agenda of open board meetings are released to the public in advance. If anyone wants to attend such a meeting, one needs to register with date of birth, and social security number or passport number. One can even carry a camera with the approval of the US Public Affairs Office. The Freedom of Information Office keeps audio cassettes of such meetings up to past two years; one can buy ...