Should the govt borrow to fund capex?

A crucial indicator of a company or an organisation’s prospects is its strategy towards creating productive assets. For the Union government, that used to be defined by its planned expenditure. But the distinction of planned and non-planned expenditure was removed in 2017.

Now, the Centre’s spending is categorised as capital and revenue expenditure. Capital expenditure, when undertaken by companies, shows the level of private investment in the economy. Any debt taken on this account is considered healthy so long as the companies are not overleveraged and are paying back on ...