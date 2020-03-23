Govt should pay for coronavirus shutdown than expect enterprises to

The effort to contain the coronavirus is big. The Janata Curfew announced by the Prime Minister brought the entire country to a standstill for 14 hours on Sunday, March 22. The Maharashtra government decided on March 20 that four large cities of the state would remain practically shut till March 31, that is, for eleven days.

The cities include Mumbai Metropolitan Region which in turn includes a clutch of satellite industrial towns around the main island city. On March 23, the list expanded to 80 cities in 19 states and three Union Territories. This includes Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and ...