Should violations of tax, anti-corruption laws be subject to surveillance?

A recent Bombay High Court order (October 22) brings a renewed focus on a telephonic interception in the interest of public safety in the post Puttuswamy era.

The court ruled that surveillance carried out under the Telegraph Act by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a Mumbai-based businessman accused of paying a bribe to a bank official was illegal and ordered for the destruction of three impugned interceptions. Though the interceptions were duly approved by the home secretary, the court strongly came down upon the CBI for the diverse stand taken regarding the compliance of ...