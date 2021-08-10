Shyam Saran goes trekking among Himachal's rain-drenched orchards & forests

The monsoon season in July is not usually conducive for trekking expeditions but rain-drenched Himachal with its lush green forests and orchards laden with ripening red apples has its own charm. My plan was to hop from one homestay to another in the most picturesque mountain locations, do day treks, weather permitting, which would then prepare me for a week-long camping trip in the Miyar Valley that lies in the rain shadow area of Lahaul.

As it turned out, the rains mostly spared me during the first half of my trip, while the really heavy rains came in Lahaul most unexpectedly. The ...