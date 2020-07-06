Signs of fatigue in labour recovery

India’s unemployment rate fell very sharply from 23.5 per cent in May 2020 to 11 per cent in June. This was accompanied by a recovery in the labour participation rate — from 38.2 per cent to 40.3 per cent. As a result, the employment rate improved handsomely from 29.2 per cent in May to 35.9 per cent in June.

The 11 per cent unemployment rate of June is still quite high compared to the less than 8 per cent rate witnessed before the lockdown began. The unemployment rate had been rising steadily since 2017-18 when it had averaged 4.6 per cent. In 2018-19, it rose to 6.3 per ...