Singapore versus Mauritius

The sheen of the Modi government’s performance in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to India has worn off considerably. Last year, i.e. 2017-18, total FDI inflows improved by just over 1.25 per cent over $60.22 billion recorded in 2016-17.

In the current year, such inflows are expected to decline over those in the previous year. In the first three quarters of 2018-19, total FDI inflows at $46.62 billion fell by over 3 per cent over the same period of 2017-18. If this trend continues, the current year will see the first annual decline in FDI inflows during the five years of ...