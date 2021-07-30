Sitharaman as FM: Some positive surprises, a few works in progress

Nirmala Sitharaman is proving to be a better finance minister than her initial rookie status might have led people to expect. She started off on the wrong foot, stuck as she was with the unrealistic numbers presented in the 2019 Budget by her predecessor, and by the fudging of books that hid the real picture.

As a first task, she has done a clean-up act: Expenditure that was off the books has been brought into the Budget, and tax refunds now come with a speed and regularity that would have surprised many taxpayers. Budgeting has become a more honest exercise. Ms Sitharaman has also completed ...