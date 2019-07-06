Sitharaman's maiden Budget leaves big economic questions unanswered

This was an unremarkable Budget from a government that knows it has time, and will have more opportunity to tweak its finances and its outlook. However, it will disappoint those, including its friends, who were hoping for breakout ideas and fresh vision.

There was some flash and bang over numbers that few Indians will comprehend or can relate to, such as heralding an economy of $5 trillion. There was a welcome soaking of the so-called super rich, who will now pay a 7 per cent surcharge if earning more than Rs 5 crore a year. But the big economic questions remain unanswered: what ...