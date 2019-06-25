Situations vacant

The problem of delivering timely justice in India is so gargantuan that it drove one Chief Justice, T S Thakur, to tear up at a public event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 as he recounted the common man’s suffering on account of the backlog of cases.

Three years on, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has chosen a more prosaic way to draw the prime minister’s attention. In three letters, he has made three requests: Expanding the Supreme Court Bench; raising the retirement age for high court judges from 62 to 65 years; and making tenure appointments of high court and ...