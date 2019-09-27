Slow but steady start

It has now been a year since the ambitious health care scheme known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was launched. In that period, it has racked up some impressive numbers: Most importantly, there were about 4.5 million cases of hospital treatment under the scheme.

This is a large figure until the number of possible cases in the country is considered. Indeed, the relative smallness of this number points to an issue yet to be addressed: Public awareness and access. The PMJAY has spread across practically the entire country, with 33 states and Union territories having some ...