Slowdown may offer buying opportunities

Global markets responded positively to the buyout of Uber Eats’ India business by Zomato. The Uber stock rose by 7 per cent after the all-stock deal, which valued the India business at around $350 million. This indicated that a drag on the global company was being removed.

Uber Eats entered the India food delivery market late, after Swiggy and Zomato had established themselves. It burnt cash to push market share, by funding discounts. The burn rate is said to have risen from $100 million in the January-March 2019 quarter to over $300 million in the last six months. India ...