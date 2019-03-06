Smart supplies for forces

An army, air force and navy is not just about the quality and efficiency of the weapons it has. No doubt, that the best fighter jets, armaments and gun-ships are essential for defence forces. However, the best of machines and soldiers can fail if they are not backed by the best logistical systems.

Defence forces around the world are investing in technologies that make them more efficient and agile in a conflict. While robotics and remote warfare using autonomous vehicle grab the headlines, the heavy lifting is done by the supply chain that supports the forces. Increasingly, the forces ...