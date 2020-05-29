Smell of a power struggle?

When Director of Health Services in Himachal Pradesh, A K Gupta, al­legedly asked a Sirmaur-based supplier of PPE kits for a bribe for a state government purchase and allegedly informed somebody on his mobile phone — many say Rajeev Bindal, erstwhile chief of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party — that he was coming to meet him with the money, the officer could not have thought that he would be arrested.

