Smog is crippling the next generation

It was a relief to escape from suffocating Delhi where law and order seemed also to have collapsed and return to Kolkata last week. But toxic though the capital’s air was, I won’t pretend it was altogether new.

Three other cities I have lived in -- Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne and even Singapore -- have been shrouded in a haze on occasion but with a vital difference. Their leaders were not gallivanting abroad or merely watching the disgraceful fisticuffs between lawyers and policemen while people choked and coughed. Nor did they insult public agony with claptrap about ...