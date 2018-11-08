Sniff? Yes. Paws? No.

In the past, there have been some contentious meetings of the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but none as acrimoniously inconclusive as the one on October 23, 2018.

There were major differences of opinion between the RBI brass plus some of its nominee directors and the trio of Subhash Garg and Rajiv Kumar from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and S Gurumurthy, a chartered accountant better known as a convenor of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch. Matters worsened with Deputy Governor Viral Acharya’s AD Shroff Memorial Lecture on October 26, 2018 where he pointedly ...