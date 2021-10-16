So which James Bond do you like the best?

Even the most devoted James Bond fan has to occasionally wonder how one character, played by so many different actors in so many different styles, has continued to capture such massive audiences for 60 years, and counting.

What is the magic in the make-up of 007 that keeps us coming back again and again? Why and how do we still love James Bond, as a movie-going public, after all this time? As with superheroes that have been portrayed by multiple stars over the years, the role of James Bond has been widely debated by fans over the years on who is the best of them all. Most conversations ...