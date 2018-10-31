Soaring ease

The 2019 version of World Bank’s Doing Business index, released on Wednesday, saw India register a jump of 23 spots over the 2018 rankings.

The news is likely to have a salutary effect on the morale of the central government, which has found itself in the middle of a season dominated by disturbing news on the economic front — from persistently high fuel prices to worsening macroeconomic stability indicators to repeated confrontations between the country’s central bank and the Union finance ministry. The Narendra Modi-led government could be very proud of the latest ...