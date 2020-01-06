Solo in 2020

The other day, a news report caught my attention. It quoted a government official claiming that two airlines — IndiGo and Etihad — had evinced interest in acquiring Air India. It also stated that the Tatas had not yet shown any interest in the proposed sale.

As things stand, only an Indian-owned carrier can opt for 100 per cent of the stake; a foreign airline or investor can own only 49 per cent. Of all the possible airlines, the two mentioned in the report struck me as most unlikely suitors. IndiGo already commands close to 50 per cent of the domestic market share and ...