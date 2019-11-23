Solutions to pollution need political will

Jupiter has its Great Red Spot — an unending storm that rages across the giant planet. India has its Great Brown Spot — a massive smudge of pollution that vitiates the quality of life for months every winter. The Great Brown Spot showed up on satellite pictures about five years ago. Since then, it’s become a permanent feature of the Northern winter.

Words like Vogmask and acronyms like AQI have entered the Hinglish lexicon. Schemes like odd-even have been implemented. Schools are now braced for regular shutdowns every winter. Air purifier sales have boomed. The ...