Some deterrence mathematics

Let us objectively consider what we know about the airstrikes launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) this week into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan proper. We know that Balakot, the location of the Jaish-e-Mohammed seminary and training camp that was being targeted, is some 80 kilometres from the Line of Control.

We can assume then that the IAF warplanes went some distance into Pakistani-controlled airspace given that, reportedly, Israeli SPICE-2000 pre-guided bombs were used that have a glide range of about 60 km. To be clear, this represents three significant innovations to ...