Some macroeconomic musings for 2019

It’s that time of the year, to offer some thoughts about key economic issues as 2019 unfolds in the coming dozen months. The only thing one can be sure about is that there will be major economic and political developments about which we have little inkling at present.

That’s the glorious and scary uncertainty inherent in the future. As in past years, I divide my remarks between global and Indian domains. Illustration by Binay Sinha Global Issues The world’s largest economy, the United States (US), recorded strong growth in 2018, at nearly 3 per ...