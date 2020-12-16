Some movement, finally

The Supreme Court’s indication that it will form a committee to address the farmers’ protests that have paralysed the outskirts of the national capital is one that might in fact work, and is in a way overdue — but it is a plan that should have emerged from the political leadership, and not from judges.

A three-judge Bench of the Court has said that this putative committee would include representatives of farmer unions from across the country as well as some representatives of the government, and it would address the vexed question of the farm laws of this year, which was ...