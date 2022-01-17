Some unemployment puzzles

The unemployment rate is not India’s most important labour market indicator. The unemployment rate was 7.9 per cent in December 2021. This does not mean that the remaining 92.1 per cent were employed.

It does not even mean that 92.1 per cent of all working-age people were employed. The unemployment rate merely tells us the proportion of the working-age population that wants to be employed to earn some wages or profits through its work but in spite of its efforts to find employment is unable to do so. The unemployment rate does not take into account those who do not want to be ...