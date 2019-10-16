Sourav Ganguly is the new BCCI president - good, but for how long?

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is to be the President of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). That’s a good thing. Or is it? If the Lodha Committee’s recommendations are followed to the T, he would be there for only nine months, because he was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years, and he needs to ‘cool off’ for three years after July 2020.

Don’t ask me why this rule is there. It makes no sense, like many other aspects of the way cricket is run in India. Many say it is because of democracy where there is one vote ...