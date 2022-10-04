Spinning success

The Indian Air Force (IAF) raised its first squadron of the light combat helicopter (LCH) on Monday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh christening the new chopper “Prachanda”. With that, India’s aerospace monopoly, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), is on its way to mass manufacturing its second light helicopter for the army and the IAF. Last March, the government sanctioned the manufacture of 15 Prachanda LCHs for Rs 3,887 crore, or about Rs 260 crore each, while approving the expenditure of Rs 377 crore more on a production line. This, however, is only the tip of the iceberg: HAL has been told to expect orders for 65 Prachanda helicopters for the IAF and 97 for the army. And if these specialist, high-altitude, attack helicopters prove their worth on India’s Himalayan borders, there could be many more on order. The LCH is making waves as the world’s only attack helicopter that can land and take off at altitudes of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) with considerable weapons and fuel loads that meet the requirements of troops deployed in sectors such as Siachen and Kargil.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 22:41 IST
