Srikrishna panel report to change the way user data are collected, stored

Employer-Employee exchange: When consent matters The next time you send personal information from an official e-mail, your employer may have to seek your permission to access it. In fact, the employer may no longer have access to your official e-mail, except in certain specified cases.

The country’s first proposed privacy law, the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, attempts to change the way employers treat the data shared with them by employees. The committee of experts on data privacy, led by former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna, gives companies exemption ...