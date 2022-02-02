States perfect their start-up pitch

The latest Economic Survey has brought Delhi to the centre of the start-up universe by declaring that the capital has overtaken Bengaluru as the top destination for entrepreneurs.

Even as policymakers in Delhi have started celebrating in the hope of churning out many unicorns, the neighbouring Gurugram in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh should lead the party, if any, as most well-known start-ups in the region are headquartered in those two places. This is not the first time that Bengaluru—the original Silicon Valley of India—had to take a back seat, for right or wrong ...