Stay braced for a rate hike

Corporate results this week are likely to be overshadowed by central bank policy statements. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee will release its next policy statement on Wednesday while the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee will also release its statement on Wednesday (about 12 hours after the RBI due to the time-difference).

The European Central Bank has said last week that it will maintain its schedule to end its Quantitative Easing (QE) programme by December but not raise currently negative rates. The Bank of Japan is ...