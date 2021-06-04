Stopping a third wave

It is now conventional wisdom that the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India has retreated somewhat, particularly in cities like Delhi. New cases have fallen steadily since the beginning of May, although testing has continued to rise and are now comfortably over 2 million tests a day.

Almost all states are showing a decline now. It is worth noting that the number of confirmed cases is still well above those recorded at the peak of the first wave, so it would be a terrible idea to open up quickly. Unless public health is prioritised over swift re-opening, the chances are that ...